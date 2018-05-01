Lynn Compton cares about donors over constituents

Pardon me, but why are so many of the letters to the editor supporting Lynn Compton for supervisor from outside of her district? Why are so many of the signers’ names easily recognizable? Simple. Many of those writing are the usual extremist, ideological, Tea Party gadflies who show up at board and council meetings exposing conspiracy theories and derogatory charges against those with whom they disagree.
For the record, Lynn Compton’s support of her constituents is overshadowed by her support for the benefit of her large donors and special interests. Case in point, she refused to meet with constituents from the Nipomo Mesa who are concerned about the hazardous particulate matter they are forced to breathe. Thousands are exposed to the detriment of their health, but Compton’s votes have consistently been a slap in the face to her constituents.
Bottom line, her accomplishments are thin. Her demeanor at meetings is shrill and arrogant. She does not deserve another term to be argumentative and exhibit her own form of bullying.
Linda Reynolds, Nipomo
