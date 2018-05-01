We love Save Our Downtown

San Luis Obispo readers may be interested in the discussion Councilwoman Carlyn Christianson initiated with her April 19 Viewpoint.
It was about Allan Cooper and Save Our Downtown. I will spare you unnecessary details and give you the basics. Save our Downtown has worked to preserve the characteristics that we most love about the charm and historic presence and views of morros and mountains from the downtown core. It is the essence most residents, and tourists alike, treasure!
Here is the bottom line of the discussion. Residents love Allan Cooper’s efforts to preserve SLO. Councilwoman Christianson sides with developers who cannot wait to go bigger and taller. Isn’t that what bigger cities have? You didn’t choose San Luis for that, did you? You can make your statement with your vote in November 2018. Go concerned residents!
P.S. When the city starts talking about “affordable” or “workforce” housing, we will be here to reveal the truth about the myth.The words are so misused and misleading it should be a sin. You decide.
Camille K. Small, San Luis Obispo
