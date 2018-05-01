Lynn Compton won’t take a stand on offshore oil

Lynn Compton can’t seem to bring herself to put forth a definitive statement to prohibit more offshore drilling and gas and oil exploration off our Central Coast.
Her past votes against the marine sanctuary and refusal to demand a ban on expanded fracking and drilling when it mattered, during the public comment period, puts her out of step with even Republicans like Gov. Rick Scott of Florida.
Instead, Compton relies on an old trick, weasel words: “Words or phrases aimed at creating an impression that a specific or meaningful statement has been made, when instead only a vague or ambiguous claim has been communicated.”
She’s willing to sign a proposal that claims “opposition,” but refuses to use the words “ban” or “prohibit” then in the next sentence, welcomes the federal government to develop an “offshore energy plan.”
I’ve heard of politicians talking out of both sides of their mouth, but here we actually have it in writing!
This is too important an issue to leave to partisan politics. Whether Republican or Democrat, we just can’t trust Lynn Compton to protect our coasts.
Jane Lannon, Nipomo
