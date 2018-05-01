Blaming Sheriff Parkinson for jail death ‘misses the target’

It is truly sad to hear of any death, and especially sad for the family. Grief often understandably turns to anger. I can’t imagine the Hollands’ level of grief.
But blaming Sheriff Ian Parkinson misses the target. Our mental health system let us down. Blame the state Legislature for this, blame county mental health and the Board of Supervisors.
Sadly, a severely mentally ill patient wasn’t accepted by mental health and thus he was left in the hands of the Sheriff’s Office, which couldn’t medicate him or treat him. He wasn’t in an appropriate care setting. The mental health care system let him down.
Ian Parkinson is a caring person and great sheriff. He has built a team of officers and staff that take pride in him and their jobs. Changing sheriffs would be a mistake. I run a large organization. Changes at the top should be well thought out and only done when absolutely necessary. As our sheriff, Ian will continue to fight to improve law enforcement and maintain safety. Changes have already been made to minimize the risk of a case like Holland’s from happening again.
Ian Parkinson should remain our sheriff.
Mark Woolpert, Arroyo Grande
