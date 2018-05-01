SLO is in danger of losing its charm

I agree with retired Cal Poly architecture professor Allan Cooper’s April 16 Viewpoint (“SLO battle isn’t just over zoning...”).
When SLO town has been consistently named “the happiest place,” why does the City Council seem determined to ruin its small town atmosphere, charm and character with significantly increased density, scale and less parking?
The locals’ favorite, The Natural Cafe, was doomed as soon the busy parking lot on Broad Street, between Higuera and Marsh, was lost and not replaced. Parking on Palm Street also has been lost and not replaced. Instead, we have two enormous hotel developments under construction.
This makes no sense. Who does it benefit? Not the local citizens. A shiny glass-and-metal office building has been approved next to the city’s most well-known and loved historic home, the Jack House. It’s tall enough to shade the garden area and completely out of character with the neighborhood.
I do approve of the council asking for more opportunities for housing on under-used shopping center parking lots with closed stores, as has been done successfully elsewhere. The beauty of this approach is that lots of units can be built at the same time, and it doesn’t add parking and density problems to existing neighborhoods.
Patti Everett, Templeton
