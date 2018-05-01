Sanctuary cities are ‘criminal havens’

Sheltering illegal criminal immigrants in sanctuary cities does not contribute to a safe community. A community cannot be truly safe when it harbors and hides criminals behind SB 54.
Hold illegal immigrant criminals accountable for violating the law. Let’s keep our citizens, legal immigrants and tourists safe!
We must stop protecting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes other than entering the country illegally. We must not place the well-being of criminal illegal immigrants over that of citizens, legal immigrants and tourists. Those who violate the law should face the consequences.
Sanctuary cities, counties and states are “criminal havens” in which criminal illegal immigrants are protected from being handed over to ICE officials. They provide safe havens for illegal immigrants involved in a variety of criminal activities, such as bringing in drugs, human trafficking, child molesters, rapists, murderers, gangs and terrorist cells.
Sanctuary cities, counties and states breed disrespect for the law. It is imperative we fix the broken system created by SB 54. Communities in California are beginning to stand up against SB 54, and we should join them.
Oppose SB 54 for the betterment of our local community, California and America. Let’s keep our communities a wonderful place to live and visit.
Linda Becker, Paso Robles
