Here’s why we should change the voting age to 66

I just read the opinion piece from the Washington Post on lowering the voting age to 16, and I think I have a different perspective: Raise the voting age to 55 or maybe even 66. By that age, most people are well established, thinking of retirement and have their thoughts, opinions and parties pretty much set in stone.
Think of the many benefits. You are not going to change their minds, so the election cycle could be shortened from six months or a year down to 30 days. Big money would not be needed to try to buy influence. Changes and new ideas are not necessary or even welcome. The crooks we know stay and no new crooks or politicians need apply. There would be no need to teach civics, and maybe even history. After all, such institutions and facts would have changed and be irrelevant in 40 years.
Don’t try to convince me otherwise, my mind is made up!
Ron Gottesman, Arroyo Grande
Comments