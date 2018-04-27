Cal Poly Republican club should pay for Milo’s security

Cal Poly’s suspension of fraternities and sororities over inappropriate racial and cultural incidents is at odds with the upcoming visit of Milo Yiannopoulos, courtesy of the Cal Poly College Republican Club. (A club that is apparently presenting a “fake news” panel — now that’s a slap in the face to freedom of the press in our country!)
Here is a speaker who espouses nothing less than hateful speech against gay people, women and is an apologist for child abusers. Yet, our community is to tolerate his presence in the name of free speech. At the very least, given the prior record of his campus visit, the Republican club should pony up the money for security at his event.
They know that this person is a controversial figure, and if he brings violence upon campus, they should be responsible for the cost.
Karen Weaver, Nipomo
