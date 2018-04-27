Milo is only trying to get a rise out of progressives

Milo Yiannopoulos knows he doesn’t change anybody’s mind with campus speeches. His actual goal is to get a rise out of progressives. Clashes with riot-clad police and, preferably, violence against people and property are his real aims. Yiannopoulos and his ilk know the general public reacts with revulsion to street violence — and to the causes the protesters espouse.
Since violence does great damage to progressive causes, it should be rejected in every instance, not only to inflammatory speeches but in reaction to a firing of special counsel Robert Mueller. The only way to redress a Mueller firing will be at the ballot box, and we’re going to need every vote we can get (i.e. independents).
I’ll go even further: If you get wind of destructive acts planned by, say the black-hooded goons who showed up in Berkeley, you are morally obligated to report them to the police. You certainly would report right-wing schemes, and failing to do so for the errant left would be hypocritical.
Bill Rumbler, San Luis Obispo
