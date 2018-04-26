Milo’s visit to Cal Poly sends the wrong message

Cal Poly is striving to diversify its student population. One problem Cal Poly has recognized was the general discomfort “minority” students feel at the school. The basis for this discomfort has recently been highlighted by incidents of racist and xenophobic behavior. For those of us who attended Cal Poly, it comes as no surprise. This time the university has reacted with apparent firmness, but not with consistency.
The Cal Poly College Republicans’ scheduling of a person to speak on campus whose views are racist, misogynistic, anti-gay and anti-Muslim is hardly consistent with an effort to create a greater comfort level among the under-represented members of California’s youth.
Cal Poly is quick to point out that the event is not a university event, that it is purely a club sponsored affair. If that is the case, it would seem appropriate that the event be held off the campus. Holding it on campus sends a confusing, contradictory and, indeed, hostile message to those the university is most in need of attracting.
Carmen Belasco, San Luis Obispo
