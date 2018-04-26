How about a trio of real journalists for ‘fake news’ panel?

What is it with Cal Poly’s Republican club? They have a panel about fake news and invite — wait for it — fake journalists. Milo Yiannopoulos and YouTube personalities Austen Fletcher and Carl Benjamin make a pretty good living creating outrage and sowing anger and discord.
Reasoned discourse has no place in their branding. Has the Republican Party completely abandoned any semblance of truth, any pretense of being tethered to reality? How about inviting George Will, David Brooks and James Taranto. These thought-provoking, conservative journalists are erudite, reasoned and truthful. I, for one, would be thrilled to hear them discuss the epidemic of lies, near truths and misinformation flooding our inboxes and news sources.
By the way, I had an interesting discussion with David Middlecamp the other day. I wanted to know if The Tribune was going to survive. He assured me that it would, although I suggested that my wife and I should donate money to improve The Trib’s chances. We value your reporting of and insights into our beautiful county, and typically read the whole paper (a lot easier task recently, as there are so few pages).
I was thrilled to read about the Report for America in the April 15 Opinion section and will direct my donations to them. Keep up the good work!
Michael Morin, Los Osos
