‘Illegal alien invasion’ is a misconception

I read with dismay about the recent movement at the Paso Robles City Council meeting to oppose Senate Bill 54. I attended a similar council meeting about a year ago, and felt the speakers were unfair to our immigrant population, and I propose that we take a more supportive attitude toward this integral population in our community. I agree with Cmdr. Ty Lewis that it is important for the police to build trust and collaboration within the Hispanic community, and this will not happen if the police are asked to take on an enforcement role.
I have attended several seminars on immigration in the past year, and have notes on important points I think should be made publicly, including common misconceptions that I heard last year’s speakers state about “an illegal alien invasion.”
I hope many like-minded Paso Roblans will join me as a significant presence at the next council meeting on May 1 in favor of a more understanding perspective for our city.
Christine Parker-Kennedy, Paso Robles
