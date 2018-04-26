Human health should trump ‘road health’

I recently received a political piece from Lynn Compton. It showed how concerned she is about “road health” and what great progress has been made.
This is why we need a new supervisor.
I live in an area with some of the worst air quality in California (and sometimes the nation). I expect my supervisor to be more concerned about my health and the health of my neighbors than the health of the roads.
Scientific proof exists that the horrible, permanent, deadly health effects of off-roading on the dunes can be minimized by appropriate mitigation measures. The dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area doesn’t have to be closed. Off-roading can continue. But there needs to be regulation and control so as to minimize detrimental health effects of the dust created on the dunes.
Lynn Compton wants praise for fixing roads. I want a supervisor who is more concerned about the health of his constituents that Ms. Compton is.
We need a new supervisor. Vote for Jimmy Paulding.
Irwin Joseph, Nipomo
