Oceano Dunes SVRA is a boon to the community. Leave it alone

Oceano Dunes SVRA is a economic boost to the local community. Off-roaders and campers spend thousands of dollars weekly to use the SVRA. When will the county and state stop entertaining the false claims of a small group of people that wants to close down the SVRA?
Most of these people have moved here into homes that trees were cut down to build. They are retired and do not work for their income. They purchased homes in a windy area with a view of the beach. The farm fields were there before they were. Every time their complaints are disproved they just find something else to complain about with no room for compromise.
It is just a giant waste of time and money. I grew up here, and all these people do is take and offer nothing else to the local economy. The state and the county need to stand up to them and say enough is enough.
Michael Maciel, Santa Maria
