Instead of expelling students, let’s teach them

I was greatly disappointed with The Tribune’s headline, “Is Cal Poly Safe For Minorities?”
There is no question the “blackfaced” student showed incredibly poor judgment in using a racially offensive stereotype. I don’t see the logic in jumping from the behavior of several ignorant students to safety of minorities on campus. As educators, we have the responsibility to educate, and I don’t think we are doing a good job.
Two-thirds of millennials do not know what Auschwitz or D-Day were. If that many millennials are not aware of two seminal events in the past 75 years, it’s fair to assume that just as many millennials don’t know the offensive nature of “blackface” or the tragedy of the Jim Crow era and segregation. I do not believe that white Cal Poly students are racist. Have some of their behaviors made minorities uncomfortable? Regrettably, yes.
Rather than demand expulsions or resignations, perhaps we can focus more on teaching about history and culture and how minorities have contributed greatly to our country while simultaneously teaching about how poorly we have treated those very same minorities. We cannot change behaviors without the understanding of why those behaviors are unacceptable.
Mitch Wolf, Pismo Beach
