Founding Fathers got it right with freedom of speech

When my mother was young, there was an entertainer named Al Jolson who sang in blackface a song “Mammy, How I love You,” and when I saw it on replay on TV, I thought he sang with respect as he sang how he loved her.
Of course, humans have different viewpoints on everything, influenced by the country from which we come, the section of our country and family. This is a good thing, especially in as large a country as ours. Reflecting on this only strengthens my overwhelming admiration for the Founding Fathers who acknowledged this by our right to free speech guaranteed by our Constitution: student, worker, adult, politician.
We learn from each other if we are wise.
Eleanor Kinsella, Arroyo Grande
