Cal Poly blackface reactions go too far

Haven’t we had enough of the fraternity blackface incident? This is a teapot tempest brought about by a photograph, which of course was stupid, foolish and insulting, but the incredible amount of anger, hatred, self-righteous indignation and sanctimonious vitriol that exploded is ridiculous.
One young female student said she was “horrified” by this apparent act of prejudice, while the headlines: “President Armstrong You Have Failed”; “Is Cal Poly Safe for Minorities?”; and “Are the Fraternities Worth Saving?” could be part of a course entitled Overreaction 101 for liberal snowflakes who need a safe place with Play-Doh and coloring books to deal with the horrible stresses of life.
Calls for expulsion and the dismantling of the fraternity were reminiscent of a Duke Lacrosse team falsely accused of rape, where an enraged populace and 61 faculty members took the word of a black stripper to destroy the lives of dozens of young student athletes. President Armstrong has not failed. As a responsible adult, he said that this error in judgment was protected by the First Amendment and there would more than likely be no expulsion. At last, a voice of reason in the wilderness.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
