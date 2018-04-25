Judge Hernaldo Baltodano deserves your vote

As a former supervisory federal law enforcement officer, I prosecuted many cases and I know the value of having a judge who is competent in knowledge and application of the law, fair and impartial, honest and above political influence, as well as compassionate about his job and the community he serves.
We are fortunate in SLO County to already have an incumbent judge who possesses all these qualities, and we should do all we can to keep him in his courtroom, serving our community. Please join me in reaffirming our Superior Court Judge Hernaldo Baltodano by voting for Judge Baltodano in June.
Melvin Dorin, Cambria
Comments