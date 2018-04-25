Lynn Compton refuses to sling mud

It’s hard to remember a more bitter and caustic election season than this one. Leave it to the “Progressives,” Adam Hill and some Trilogy NIMBYs on the Nipomo Mesa to heap their constant nasty vitriol on 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton in their efforts at character assassination.
A case in point is the recent letter to The Tribune written by Laurance Shinderman, who has made it his mission to distort Compton’s stellar record. Shinderman is living proof that with every project completed by developers, they import the opponents of their next one.
He first appeared in the battle against Phillips Petroleum’s rail spur when he forcefully advocated denial of that project. And who voted against it? Supervisor Lynn Compton.
While he won’t be happy with any of the many things she has done to benefit her district, Lynn Compton has run a dignified campaign. That she refuses to jump into the pigsty and sling mud like he does is to her great credit.
With all the noise out there, it’s time for voters to do the right thing and shun the falsehoods of the character assassins like Laurance Shinderman.
Tom Dawson, San Luis Obispo
