‘Anti-racists’ in SLO are quick to assume guilt

The “blackface” excitement of the last week has shown:
▪ Actively “anti-racist” folks in town are quick to assume guilt until proven innocent.
▪ The video of the Cal Poly session with passionate students indicated that (1) you can use racist statements laden with obscenities and unsubstantiated personal accusations without fear of retribution if you are black, and (2) if you have an unusual hair style, unusual clothing, and speak English with poor grammar, the reason people don’t accept you is because you are black.
▪ “People of color” are entitled to special treatment.
▪ The term “people of color” assumes white is not a color (although Caucasians are a minority in the world), persons such as me with a mixed color heritage don’t count, and students of Japanese, Chinese, or Vietnamese ancestry are completely colorless.
As an easy positive step, President Jeffrey Armstrong should address a lingering bias at Cal Poly by both students and faculty against liberal arts and agriculture students. Deeply offensive, hurtful and insensitive comments are frequently made against both groups, destroying the students’ feelings of self-worth. Please waive the tuition of both groups and provide suitable counseling until this is completely resolved.
Charles Burt, San Luis Obispo
