Andrea Seastrand has blown the dog whistle too many times

After reading Andrea Seastrand’s latest viewpoint on the housing crisis and the proposed Senate Bill 827 that could introduce multi-story housing that would be “forced on your neighborhood,” I thought that I’d direct her to Amazon for a dog whistle.
Her Viewpoint did not provide a single meaningful solution, but was chock full of “dog whistle” comments to perk up the ears or her conservative cabal.
“Government engineer a new era of urban development,” “reform state’s environmental laws,” “mandating the type of building material,” “stripping local government of land use policies,” “liberals … shape society in their image … fighting global warming”; and that old favorite, “progressive socialists whose mantra is ‘tax, tax, tax.’ ”
I’d like to invite Ms. Seastrand to visit the Callender/Sheridan Road industrial area of Nipomo in SLO County where environmental laws are flouted, land use is a hodgepodge and land use policies are an after-thought.
Or how neglected Oceano could be revitalized with affordable housing, a rejuvenated downtown built to encourage tourism and jobs, or programs to leverage the languishing downtown area of Nipomo with light industry.
Name calling and “dog whistles” are not programs … they are calcified clarion call of those who are bereft of ideas.
Arlene Carol, Nipomo
Comments