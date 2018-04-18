Mike Cummins would restore DA’s Office to excellence

Judge Mike Cummins has made the investigation of the jailhouse death of Andrew Holland his top priority. This investigation will include a detailed examination of the extraordinarily high jail death rate, with citizen oversight. In contrast, the current district attorney has refused to take any action on these matters.
However, Mike is more than a one-issue candidate. Mike possesses far greater jury trial experience and has far more extensive judicial experience as a judge, prosecutor and public defender compared to the current DA This background and experience make him far more capable of correcting the currently dismal jury trial record of the District Attorney’s Office.
Mike is also willing to take a lead role reforming the mental health and criminal justice system. The current DA has stepped back from assuming such a role.
Most organizations, particularly government agencies, are a reflection of the personality and approach of those at the top. Mike’s qualifications and platform will provide the force for making a change at the top. I plan to vote for Judge Mike Cummins for district attorney so that the DA’s office can be restored to its prior level of excellence.
Doug Wood, San Luis Obispo
