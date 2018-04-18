Was media campaign a back-door contribution to sheriff?

I applaud the League of Women Voters and the Latino Outreach Council for sponsoring the recent sheriff’s candidate forum. Yet I find myself wishing more challenging questions from the public had been selected.
I would still like an answer to the question that I submitted, namely, how did $25,000 come to be approved for a crisis public relations campaign by AMF Media to “spin” the wrongful death of Andrew Holland?
Under whose authority was the expenditure made and what form did it take? Was county staff given a carefully crafted message to tell the media and the public about the jail deaths? Did these crisis communication services bleed over into campaign activities for Mr. Parkinson’s re-election?
Providing factual information to SLO County citizens regarding the spate of recent deaths in our jail seems like it would be under the purview of the public information unit of the Sheriff’s Office. It’s difficult not to see this spin doctoring as a back-door contribution to Mr. Parkinson’s campaign at public expense.
Chrys Barnes, San Luis Obispo
