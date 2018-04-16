Noisy car wash is not in compliance

I am writing to add to the collective voice of my Rockview neighbors and the over five-year battle we have had with Quiky Car Wash. Before Quiky Car Wash opened, city reports ensured overall impact would be minimal due to noise barriers and dampening devices. As of yet, there are still no noise barriers and decibel levels reached 65-70, which are way over the allowed limits. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, the loud dryers blow and all windows have to be shut. Forget about sitting outside, it’s a car wash windstorm out there. It never stops.
Our frustration is that a noise test was issued and paid for directly by the car wash, the city takes those results and says all is OK. It’s not OK, it’s way too loud.
How was this permit allowed so close to so many homes? Compliance still has not been met, and now some city officials say they can’t help and we need to directly work with the business owner. That isn’t realistic.
All we are asking is for a non-biased permit review that can re-access the impact this car wash has on the entire neighborhood around it.
Jenny Reeves, San Luis Obispo
