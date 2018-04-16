Jeff Eckles would bring civility to Board of Supervisors

I support Jeff Eckles for supervisor in the 2nd District.
Eckles will bring civility to the Board of Supervisors. He is open-minded and a listener. He does not come “pre-programmed” with an agenda, but rather, he works to solve problems.
Importantly, he is not an ideologue. He “gets it” that the board needs to work together. He “gets it” that each member of the board needs to set aside personal ideology and look for workable solutions to countywide problems.
By law, supervisors’ seats are nonpartisan. Let’s elect the nonpartisan candidate on June 5.
Smith Held, Cayucos
