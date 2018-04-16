Here’s an assignment for Cal Poly frat: Look up Al Jolson

I was in a fraternity many years ago. Did we haze? Yes. Did anyone get hurt? Not even close. Did we party? Yes. Did anyone get drunk or do anything stupid? No, unless you consider filling water balloons with cold coffee and tossing them at the fraternity next door stupid.
We would never consider painting our faces black. We knew all about Al Jolson (look that up Lambda Chi Alpha) and how racist blackface painting was. We did not denigrate gays or any other minority.
We were at school to learn, not party. We blew off steam by playing intramural sports and also did community service (we helped fight the 1961 Bel Air fire). We learned and made ourselves useful. Shame on those who dishonor today’s fraternities.
Rick Tibben, Nipomo
