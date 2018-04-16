Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for sheriff’s damage control

So apparently our sheriff thinks taxpayers of this county should pay for a public relations firm to perform damage control in the Andrew Holland matter. I have to ask: Is this money intended to help the community, or is it intended to help the sheriff’s re-election campaign?
How much of that PR did county Mental Health get? They got bad press as well, thanks to the sheriff.
You’d think AMF Media (formerly Barnett Cox & Associates) would know that news of this development would get out and become bad PR. But what the hay — they get paid no matter what, right?
Guess the sheriff no longer needs that expensive public information officer.
Thom Morrison, Grover Beach
