I don’t want David Hogg in SLO County

Well, I see that Joe Tarica likes a kid down in Florida and thinks he should come to Cal Poly (“UCs think they’re too good for Parkland’s David Hogg, so he should come to Cal Poly”).
WHY? This kid doesn’t do research before he opens his mouth. He calls millions of people, including me, blood thirsty, killers and whatnot. He calls the NRA all kinds of vile things, yet NRA members taught millions of people gun safety and instructed them to follow the laws of our nation. In the process, they taught them to be adults. These people do not go out and do mass shootings.
If Tarica likes this foul-mouthed kid, maybe he should move to wherever he ends up. I truly hope it is not in my county.
Gary Grabowsky, Atascadero
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
What do you think? The Tribune welcomes your opinion. Send your letters to the editor to letters@thetribunenews.com or submit your letter here.
Letters should be no longer than 200 words. Your letter must include your address and phone number. Writers are limited to one letter a month. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity and taste.
All letters and Viewpoints become the property of The Tribune.
Comments