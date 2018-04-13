Don’t despair; there are still several poetry events on tap

Poetry Month is now in full swing. Saturday hosted a reading of all county poets about special places in our beautiful surroundings, sponsored in the elegant Masonic Lodge by the county Arts Council and narrated by Jeannie Greensfelder. Saturday afternoon highlighted the poets laureate of San Luis Obispo in the SLO library organized by Kevin Patrick Sullivan and Patti Sullivan. The works of our dear friends who are departed: Ray Clark Dickson, Anne Candelaria and Hernan Castenano-Giron were read in their memories by current poets.
Don’t despair if you missed these two events because the April readings continue on an almost daily basis. Please see the Arts Council website and that for Language of the Soul.
Happy Poetry Month.
Glenna Luschei, Poet Laureate 2000
Comments