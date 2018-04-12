Thanks to local colleges for going tobacco free

In 1990, San Luis Obispo became the frontrunner in tobacco policy by becoming the first city in the nation to prohibit smoking in indoor places such as restaurants and bars. In 2010, SLO banned smoking in nearly all indoor and outdoor areas frequented by the public.
Even with these policies, tobacco is still present in San Luis Obispo. We are still exposed to second-hand smoke and now that vaping is becoming popular, we are also exposed to second-hand vapor. According to the CDC, tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death in the world and there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke.
It is surprising but commendable that our colleges are only newly implementing tobacco-free policies. In accordance with California State University Policy, Cal Poly went smoke and tobacco free at all of its properties in 2017, and on Dec. 6, 2017, Cuesta voted to become a tobacco free campus, effective in January of 2019.
Community colleges are not required to be tobacco free. Thank you, Cuesta College, for your devotion to the health equity of your campus and our community.
Tom Razo, Santa Margarita
