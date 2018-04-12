Why didn’t sheriff know about Andrew Holland?

I find it shocking that Sheriff Ian Parkinson didn’t know what was happening when Andrew Holland was confined, naked in his waste, in a restraint chair for 46 hours. How many correctional officers saw Andrew Holland shackled and did nothing?
Was it because the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a policy that requires (or allows) a correctional officer to walk down the hall into the Sheriff’s Office to say, “We have a problem. This is wrong”? Or is it because the correctional officers know their concerns would go unheeded? Either situation is a failure in leadership.
I’m sure if deputies entered a house, saw a naked human sitting in his waste, constrained in a chair, something would have been done. Was this activity allowed in the jail because it is done under the color of authority? Do correctional officers need to be reminded they are not allowed to punish people in their custody?
If the sheriff had known and personally called Mental Health, would Andrew Holland be alive today? I don’t believe that ignorance of the fact is an excuse. It is the sheriff’s job to know. Why didn’t he know what was happening on his watch?
Cheri Roe, Creston
Comments