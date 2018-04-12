Why no mention of County Jail reforms?

It is interesting that The Tribune’s report of its “wide ranging interview” with Sheriff Parkinson includes so little information about positive actions by the Sheriff’s Office or other county entities in response to the death of Andrew Holland. We are left with the impression that your bias against the sheriff has overwhelmed your ability to report the whole story. Surely, in a “wide ranging interview” some of these positive steps were discussed.
The sheriff has honestly acknowledged the failures of his department and of Mental Health in the Holland case. Numerous reports document steps being taken by the Sheriff in his department, in cooperation with Mental Health, to ensure that system failures that led to Holland’s death are corrected. Clearly, the sheriff is addressing this matter responsibly and aggressively. To suggest otherwise is unfair.
Not only should he not resign, Parkinson must be re-elected. He is the one person with the most at stake in resolving jail/ mental health issues. He is the only person running for sheriff who has the experience, knowledge and skills to do it. He is the one person in the entire system most committed to professionally resolving the problem.
Your reporting is apparently blind to such insights.
Gary J. Brennan, Arroyo Grande
Comments