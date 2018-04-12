Lynn Compton fails to protect 4th District residents

Lynn Compton has stated that she does her homework on important issues.
On issues that directly impact the health, safety and the general well-being of the residents of the 4th District she represents, she gets an “F”.
▪ F for supporting businesses outside her district, such as shifting South County taxpayer dollars to pay for North County water management costs.
▪ F for tossing Nipomo Mesa residents under the bus, voting for business interests and against active measures to alleviate the incredibly important Oceano Dunes dust problem.
▪ F for crowing about funding for parks, but forgetting that nothing has been built.
▪ F for being in lock step with the political conservative troika, forgetting the supervisor’s seat is supposed to be apolitical and nonpartisan!
▪ F for voting against the Chumash Marine Sanctuary and silent on the Zinke/Trump proposals for offshore drilling.
If she says she’s done her homework, it must have been from Cliff’s Notes because her grasp of the issues that are important to her constituents is lacking.
It’s time to replace Lynn with Jimmy Paulding, who has a deep understanding of issues.
Laurance Shinderman, Nipomo
