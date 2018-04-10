Community Counseling Center needs help to expand services

A wonderful community resource is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. This occasion causes us to look back on the Community Counseling Center’s (CCC) 50 years of service to the mental health needs of the county’s citizens.
The CCC looks forward to providing even greater service during the next 50 years. To do this, the CCC needs an improved facility, which will expand the professional staff and the present counseling offerings.
Thanks to a generous gift by Vietnam Veteran Loron C. Cox, the Greenfield House at 676 Pismo St. in San Luis Obispo has been purchased and is now undergoing renovation. Though a solid beginning, more will be needed to present expanded professional mental health services to meet the county’s needs.
Parkland, Las Vegas, our own San Luis Obispo County and dozens of other places have demonstrated the need for quality mental health services.
The Community Counseling Center serves youth and students, veterans, families, the homeless — and anyone that needs help — and does so either free of charge or at an affordable cost.
The CCC is a competent and caring organization that’s served over 50,000 clients to date, and looks forward to providing even greater service in the future.
Please help those who need our help.
John Dunn, Avila Beach
