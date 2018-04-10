Neighbor of noisy car wash wants more action from city of SLO

Thank you to The Tribune Editorial Board for weighing in on the excessive noise and permit violations from the Quiky Car Wash on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.
The homes in our neighborhood existed years before the car wash was approved, yet for more than seven years our neighborhood has been affected by the noise 11 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Of course living near commercial development amounts to a certain level of noise, but there are other commercial businesses nearby producing noise, and we live in harmony with them.
Seemingly designed with no regard for the adjacent homes, the excessively loud drying system faces us. I’m dumbfounded why the loudest part of the business wasn’t designed to face the busy Broad Street traffic. But the damage was done and our neighborhood has been attempting to work with city staff to mitigate the noise for far too long.
Is the welfare of residents not a priority? The city of SLO must do more than it’s done in the past.
Ellie Washington, San Luis Obispo
