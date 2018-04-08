Say goodbye to SLO’s historic look

On April 4, the city posted that on March 5 the Architectural Review Commission approved the mixed-use project at Marsh and Higuera streets, where Fosters Freeze was located.
It includes four stories, 20,000 square feet of commercial/retail, 63 residential units, 36 hotel rooms, a two-level underground parking garage, etc. Another loss of surrounding view and square modern building that won’t fit in with our historic town!
These new projects all look the same. Just look at what’s going to be built at Tank Farm Road and South Higuera — an existing historic farm house surrounded by modern contemporary buildings! So much for them caring how our historic city looks.
My questions are: Where’s the water coming from for the project? How many more restaurants do we need? Who’s going to be able to afford to live there (more than likely not downtown workers)? What’s the height going to do to the ambiance of the Jack House and the gardens (especially for weddings) and what about the additional traffic? Did anyone ask and get answers to these questions?
They should have been asked, and the outcome reported in The Trib way before the approval review so residents could comment. Same thing should apply for all projects.
Lisa Leutwyler, San Luis Obispo
Comments