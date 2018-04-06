SLO should do more to help Quiky Car Wash neighbors

I read your editorial about Quiky Car Wash (Tribune, March 29) and am a neighbor to the business. The noise coming from Quiky is as bad as it sounds. But what is worse is that the city of SLO is not taking all of the action it could to improve the livelihood of its residents.
Quiky Car Wash paid to have a “sound engineer” come and test its sound levels at a date, time and set of conditions set by the business. Those conditions resulted in sound levels that were “just under” the permitted volume. From there? The city of SLO code enforcement has “closed the case.” This pattern has happened over and over for more than eight years!
And the offer by the business to put in landscaping is just a tactic to buy time without any positive impact to our neighbors. We are all for businesses being in the area, but we want to know why this business is being given such special privileges. And why won’t the city do what it can to help our neighbors?
Alex McClure, San Luis Obispo
