SLO should do more to help Quiky Car Wash neighbors

A group of neighbors near a Broad Street car wash in San Luis Obispo have filed complaints with the city that the Quicky Car Wash vehicle drying system is too loud. The car wash property owner has countered that they're within noise level standards. We'll meet with Jermaine Washington, a Cal Poly architecture prof and neighbor who has been affected by the nuisance. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com