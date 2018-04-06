Supervisor Compton shows questionable ethics

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 6, the major topic was the appeal against the approval of Phase 2B development at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
This phase involved the building of 163 homes. Given our severe water shortage, it was not obvious whether the appeal would be approved or not. At the meeting I pointed out to Supervisor Compton that the developer Shea Homes and their partner and associates had given her a total of $11,200 in campaign contributions and to avoid an apparent conflict of interest, she should recuse herself from voting.
My view is that no supervisor should have the appearance that his or her vote is being bought. Lynn checked with county counsel, who pointed out that there is no law against accepting campaign money and then voting on as issue affecting the contributor. That may be true, but not recusing herself still has an appearance of poor ethics.
Compton then voted to support the builder who funded her campaign and it passed on a 3-2 vote.
Richard Wishner, Nipomo
