Ilan Funke-Bilu, a San Luis Obispo attorney for nearly 40 years, announced Friday he is running for the San Luis Obispo Superior Court seat currently held by Hon. Judge Barry LaBarbera, who is retiring next year. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Letters to the Editor

Funke-Bilu deserves your vote

April 06, 2018 08:52 PM

No question, Ilan Funke-Bilu is the most sought-after defense attorney in SLO County. Ilan fulfills the vital role of ensuring defendants are given fair legal representation as guaranteed by our judicial system. His extensive knowledge of the law, commitment to excellence and dedication to the judicial process make him deserving of your vote. The qualities that make Ilan the most respected defense attorney in the county also make him the best choice for Superior Court judge.

Mary Munds, Los Osos

