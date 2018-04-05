Trump is a winner all right — if you’re Russian

When I finally picked my jaw up off the floor after reading Charles Crockett’s letter (“Trump is a Winner” on April 1), where he lauds this “visionary leader” who always makes decisions “after extensive research and debate within his circle of advisers and legal technical support,” or how he “has an outstanding family that shares his Christian values,” I thought that Charles must live in some sort of alternate universe. But when I re-read it with a Russian accent the letter kind of made sense.
Dean Thompson, Los Osos
