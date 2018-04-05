Be honest. There is no ‘war on immigrants’

The bold headline in The Tribune “Citizenship question added to census sparks outcry,” followed by The Sacramento Bee editorial published in the Tribune, is infuriating and extremely disappointing. To say that adding a question to the 2020 census that asks if you are a citizen becomes an “assault on immigrants” is insulting and totally false.
If The Tribune were being honest it would show there is no war on immigrants, only an attempt to weed out illegal immigrants who commit serious crimes, which is made much more difficult by our state’s illegal sanctuary policies.
This exposes the real hypocrisy of the left who try to say they care about all immigrants, legal and illegal. They show their true colors by revealing that power and money are the real motivation. The worry from liberals is that the true census counts showing only legal citizens would possibly eliminate another liberal seat in the U.S. Congress, and possibly billions in federal funding that would make it more difficult to fund more social programs and buy more liberal votes.
Maybe liberals should care more about the assault on law-abiding legal citizens’ safety before worrying about people who have come here illegally!
Allen Litten, Atascadero
