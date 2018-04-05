Trump makes Richard Nixon look like an angel

I am so tired of picking up my newspaper and seeing Trump on the front page AGAIN!
Never in the history of our great country have we had such a horrible person in the White House. He even makes Richard Nixon look like an angel!
Trump has no filter. He is obnoxious, rude and profane! He is plainly a racist and seems to like to rub that in. He has insulted so many world leaders and other persons of great importance.
He is an embarrassment to us all. I find it hard to believe that anyone respects him. The White House now has a revolving door due to firings and resignations. Frankly, he is a loose cannon with a big mouth and a case of self importance.
I pray we will live through his term!
Djinn Ruffner, Paso Robles
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
What do you think? The Tribune welcomes your opinion. Send your letters to the editor to letters@thetribunenews.com or submit your letter here.
Letters should be no longer than 200 words. Your letter must include your address and phone number. Writers are limited to one letter a month. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity and taste.
All letters and Viewpoints become the property of The Tribune.
Comments