In this Aug. 9, 1974 file photo, Richard Nixon waves goodbye with a salute to his staff members outside the White House as he boards a helicopter and e resigns the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974. He was the first president in American history to resign the nation's highest office.
In this Aug. 9, 1974 file photo, Richard Nixon waves goodbye with a salute to his staff members outside the White House as he boards a helicopter and e resigns the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974. He was the first president in American history to resign the nation's highest office. AP
In this Aug. 9, 1974 file photo, Richard Nixon waves goodbye with a salute to his staff members outside the White House as he boards a helicopter and e resigns the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974. He was the first president in American history to resign the nation's highest office. AP

Letters to the Editor

Trump makes Richard Nixon look like an angel

April 05, 2018 08:37 PM

I am so tired of picking up my newspaper and seeing Trump on the front page AGAIN!

Never in the history of our great country have we had such a horrible person in the White House. He even makes Richard Nixon look like an angel!

Trump has no filter. He is obnoxious, rude and profane! He is plainly a racist and seems to like to rub that in. He has insulted so many world leaders and other persons of great importance.

He is an embarrassment to us all. I find it hard to believe that anyone respects him. The White House now has a revolving door due to firings and resignations. Frankly, he is a loose cannon with a big mouth and a case of self importance.

I pray we will live through his term!

Djinn Ruffner, Paso Robles

▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ 

What do you think? The Tribune welcomes your opinion. Send your letters to the editor to letters@thetribunenews.com or submit your letter here.

Letters should be no longer than 200 words. Your letter must include your address and phone number. Writers are limited to one letter a month. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity and taste.

All letters and Viewpoints become the property of The Tribune.

  Comments  