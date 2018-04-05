It’s time for a new sheriff in SLO County

Sheriff Parkinson and friends held a Town Hall meeting in Santa Margarita on March 28. In the limited discussion of the death of Andrew Holland, the sheriff continues to blame others, the “system,” the FBI, Sacramento, etc., and only recently has accepted some sort of leadership role responsibility (but nothing personal).
The facts remain that Andrew Holland died in his jail, under the direct watch of his deputies, following his instructions and his protocols. Andrew Holland’s death is his responsibility. And the elephant in the room here is why did all these new changes he is talking about only start after Andrew’s death?
Leadership matters, and Sheriff Parkinson is responsible for some serious mistakes. When you get voted into office, it’s not a lifetime job. I wish Mr. Parkinson well in his next career, but it’s time to vote someone else into the Sheriff’s Office and see if he can bring new ideas to the table.
Dan Cook, Templeton
