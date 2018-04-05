Jimmy Paulding is best choice for Board of Supervisors

Although Supervisor Lynn Compton has accomplished some admirable things, she has made critical mistakes. She voted to not relinquish county control of the Paso Robles basin to the newly formed Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District, although a “yes” vote was urged by county staff, the Paso Wine Alliance and the SLO County Farm Bureau. When Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the plan to open up coastal areas to oil drilling, a motion was made to draft a resolution opposing the plan. Supervisor Compton wouldn’t second the motion, and it never came to a vote. These are just two examples of bad judgment. We can do better by electing Jimmy Paulding as supervisor.
Jimmy has educational and work experience that make him uniquely qualified to be a supervisor. His 10 years working as a construction project manager have given him an up-close understanding of land use planning, and his legal background will prove invaluable. He has an open mind and ability to listen to constituents with varying viewpoints.
Jimmy is committed to reducing traffic congestion, improving public safety, protecting our coastline from drilling and other possible threats, and to ensuring a long-term water solution. He is a genuinely nice guy who would help relieve the bickering and stalemates that have for too long characterized the board.
Judith Bernstein, Arroyo Grande
