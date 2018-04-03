District 2 needs Bruce Gibson

I am voting for incumbent Bruce Gibson for District 2 supervisor for the following reasons: Currently, the board majority is not making decisions in the best interest of our communities, and we need Supervisor Gibson’s strong and committed voice to fight for our values and quality of life.
Defending our incredible coast and environment is non-negotiable, especially when it is under constant assault from those who would profit from its desecration.
Bruce’s 11-plus years of experience have created relationships at the local, state and federal levels that have been key to past accomplishments and are essential to future projects. It is for these reasons that Bruce Gibson needs to continue as our District 2 supervisor.
Karen Robert, Morro Bay
Comments