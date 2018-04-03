"The Wall That Heals," a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is on display at the Madonna Meadows.
"The Wall That Heals," a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is on display at the Madonna Meadows. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
"The Wall That Heals," a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is on display at the Madonna Meadows. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Wall That Heals brought sense of closure

April 03, 2018 08:21 PM

When I was a boy, I received a POW/MIA bracelet for Capt. Stephen Hanson. In 1967, he was on an extraction mission in Laos. His helicopter took fire and he went down. He was wounded by gunfire, but last seen alive.

For decades, I have thought about him and his family and how hard it must be not to have closure. I wonder often about how a man I never knew could have had such a huge impact on making me the man I am today.

While visiting the candlelight vigil at The Wall That Heals in SLO, I learned his remains were found and he was finally brought home in 2000. It comforted me to know my hero was home. Thank you to all veterans for your sacrifice and to county Veterans Affairs for bringing the Wall to SLO. At last there is closure.

Tom J. Bordonaro Jr., Paso Robles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  