Ilan Funke-Bilu, a San Luis Obispo attorney for nearly 40 years, is running for a San Luis Obispo Superior Court seat.
Letters to the Editor

Ilan Funke-Bilu deserves your vote for SLO County Superior Court judge

April 03, 2018 01:50 PM

No question, Ilan Funke-Bilu is the most sought-after defense attorney in the county. Ilan fulfills the vital role of ensuring defendants are given fair legal representation as guaranteed by our judicial system. His extensive knowledge of the law, commitment to excellence and dedication to the judicial process make him deserving of your vote. The qualities that make Ilan the most respected defense attorney in the county also make him the best choice for Superior Court judge.

Mary Munds, Los Osos

  Comments  