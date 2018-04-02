For civility in county government, vote for Lynn Compton

I am so tired of the political bullying and lack of civility in county government. For years, supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson were on the winning side of most votes. Even so, they regularly demeaned and bullied constituents who voiced opposing views.
But then they lost their majority and a new board chair was selected to run the meetings. This alone has done a lot to bring some civility back to the board.
I find it quite funny that Jimmy Paulding, who is Hill and Gibson’s choice for District 4 supervisor, is painting the board majority as lacking civility. Having watched many board meetings, Hill and Gibson have spawned anything but collegiality when addressing other supervisors and the public.
Paulding, if you support Hill and Gibson’s lack of civility, maybe it’s time to get out of the race.
Joanne Tobias, Morro Bay
