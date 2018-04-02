Oceano resident: We’re tired of being ignored

Recent letters to the editor have extolled Supervisor Lynn Compton’s efforts on behalf of Nipomo.
Meanwhile, in Oceano, most residents cannot safely walk or bike to our only park without playing Frogger against speeding traffic on Highway 1 because there is no crosswalk. Oceano is SLO County’s forgotten stepchild, and residents feel marginalized by our supposed representative on the Board of Supervisors.
What has Compton done for Oceano during her years in office? Aside from addressing one of the many areas that flood when it rains, and promising a few new sidewalks in the future, precious little has changed.
Is Oceano ignored because it is a disadvantaged community, with a population nearly half Latino? Environmental justice is the concept that environmental burdens and benefits are allocated fairly. Inequitable treatment may be procedural (the process is unfair) or geographic (the results are unfair). Oceano continues to experience both, in spades.
For too long, Oceano has been neglected by San Luis Obispo County. Too much time has been spent talking about how to fix our problems without taking action, and we’re tired of being ignored. Since Compton won’t help us, we’ll elect Jimmy Paulding to stand up for our community.
Cynthia Replogle, Oceano
