With Trump, Americans have a winner

Americans elected a pragmatist for the presidency in 2016. A businessman became our new visionary leader with few ideological allegiances and a problem-solving mentality. He’s experienced in negotiation, character evaluation and goal-oriented solutions.
As a businessman he espouses a baseline goal concept, then negotiates and compromises, as required, to find the best solution — just as he has been doing for every initiative set forth to date. All decisions are then made after extensive research and debate within his circle of advisers and legal technical support. This is the way a successful business is conducted. What looks from the outside like chaos is just the process of making good decisions, based on facts, debate and negotiation.
Trump has a worldwide brand name, has been hugely successful in real estate, hospitality and entertainment fields. Won his first and only run for public office, has an outstanding family that shares his Christian values and complete devotion to America.
As an independent voter I am deeply concerned that this great American is so severely and unjustifiably maligned by many in the media. I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, but I and many like me will in the future.
Charles Crockett, Pismo Beach
